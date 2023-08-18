Left Menu

Rajya Sabha chairman refers 3 bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to Standing Committee on Home Affairs, seeks report within 3 months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 22:06 IST
Rajya Sabha chairman refers 3 bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to Standing Committee on Home Affairs, seeks report within 3 months.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha chairman refers 3 bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to Standing Committee on Home Affairs, seeks report within 3 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and Nord 3 receiving August security patches in India

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G and Nord 3 receiving August security patches in India

 India
2
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 17

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 17

 Global
4
Warren Buffett gives USD 27 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to an unnamed charity

Warren Buffett gives USD 27 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to an unname...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023