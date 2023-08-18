Rajya Sabha chairman refers 3 bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to Standing Committee on Home Affairs, seeks report within 3 months.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 22:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha chairman refers 3 bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to Standing Committee on Home Affairs, seeks report within 3 months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Standing Committee on Home Affairs
- CrPC
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement