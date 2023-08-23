Russian President Putin congratulates India; says Chandrayaan-3's successful landing shows its impressive progress in science & technology.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 21:14 IST
Russian President Putin congratulates India; says Chandrayaan-3's successful landing shows its impressive progress in science & technology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- science & technology
- Putin
- Russian
- Chandrayaan-3
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US lawmakers are travelling to India to be present at Red Fort during PMs address
India origin man sentenced to 18 years preventive detention, 12 strokes for sexually assaulting maid in Singapore: Report
US raised human rights concerns with India in past and will do so in future: Official
US raised human rights concerns with India in past and will do so in future: Official
They don't tolerate 'single engine' govts anywhere in India: Sibal's dig at Centre after Parliament passes Delhi bill