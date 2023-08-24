Today we see global optimism, confidence in Indian economy, India is seen as combination of openness and opportunities: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 09:26 IST
Today we see global optimism, confidence in Indian economy, India is seen as combination of openness and opportunities: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- India
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement