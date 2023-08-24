On sidelines of BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interactions with other BRICS leaders: Foreign Secretary Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:41 IST
- Country:
- India
On sidelines of BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interactions with other BRICS leaders: Foreign Secretary Kwatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kwatra
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement