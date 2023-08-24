In conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi highlighted India's concerns on unresolved issues along LAC: Foreign Secy Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:46 IST
