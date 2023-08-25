India has displayed its capabilities to world by hoisting its flag on Moon: PM Modi to Indian diaspora in Greece.
Updated: 25-08-2023 21:00 IST
India has displayed its capabilities to world by hoisting its flag on Moon: PM Modi to Indian diaspora in Greece.
