India's role changing fast in post-Covid world order, our G20 presidency theme talks of entire world having shared future: PM Modi in Greece.
PTI | Athens | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:13 IST
India's role changing fast in post-Covid world order, our G20 presidency theme talks of entire world having shared future: PM Modi in Greece.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- India
- post-Covid
- PM Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greece launches a rescue effort for scores of migrants on a stranded yacht
Greece launches a rescue effort for dozens of migrants on yacht off southern coast
Greece safely evacuates 48 migrants from inflatable boat off Lesbos island; vessel sinks
Greece closes popular mountain gorge in Crete after an earthquake triggers a dangerous rockslide
UEFA and Greece focus on soccer violence on day of Super Cup final outside Athens