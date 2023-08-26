India is on the Moon, we have our national pride placed on the Moon: PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2023 08:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 08:10 IST
- Country:
- India
India is on the Moon, we have our national pride placed on the Moon: PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moon
- India
- Bengaluru
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia launches lunar lander in race to find water on moon
Russia launches lunar lander in race to find water on moon
A rocket with a lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia's first moon mission in nearly 50 years
Russia launches lunar lander in race to find water on moon
ISRO congratulates Russian counterpart Roscosmos for launch of its Moon mission Luna-25