Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripts history, becomes first Indian to win gold medal in World Athletics Championships.
PTI | Budapest | Updated: 28-08-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 01:00 IST
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripts history, becomes first Indian to win gold medal in World Athletics Championships.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- World Athletics Championships
- Neeraj Chopra
Advertisement