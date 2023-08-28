India's first space-based observatory to study the Sun, Aditya-L1, to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 hours from Sriharikota: ISRO.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
India's first space-based observatory to study the Sun, Aditya-L1, to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 hours from Sriharikota: ISRO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Sriharikota
Advertisement