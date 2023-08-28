Russian President Putin conveyed to PM Modi his inability to attend G20 Summit, informed Russia will be represented by FM Sergey Lavrov: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Russian President Putin conveyed to PM Modi his inability to attend G20 Summit, informed Russia will be represented by FM Sergey Lavrov: PMO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergey Lavrov
- Putin
- PM Modi
- Russia
- Russian
- G20 Summit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nursing Officer Javed Mohammad thanks PM Modi for inviting nurses on Independence Day, says "such moments motivate us"
PM Modi urges people to put tricolour as social media DP
PM Modi urges citizens to join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
"Democracy under attack": TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu writes to PM Modi, President Murmu
PM Modi's visit to US was 'very very significant', there is bipartisan support to stronger Indo-US ties: US Congressman Thanedar.