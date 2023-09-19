Without social justice we can't achieve our goals; but debate around social justice has been narrowed, it needs to be widened: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:55 IST
