PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:56 IST
New building of Parliament is reflection of India's rich cultural diversity, symbol of national pride, unity, identity: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
