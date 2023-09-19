Impactfully organised G20 Summit resulted in demonstration of India's global power: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Impactfully organised G20 Summit resulted in demonstration of India's global power: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Impactfully
- G20 Summit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
POLL-India inflation likely cooled in August, but still above RBI target range
India's javelin thrower Annu Rani to compete in Brussels Diamond League
India set for G20 Summit: Driving sustainable finance for global growth and stability
Shubman Gill turns 24: A look at career, accomplishments of India's rising batting sensation
Kangana Ranaut gives shout-out to 'Jawan', calls SRK “cinema God that India needs”