World now realises our nation is on rise as never before, this rise is unstoppable; Bharat is defining global discourse: VP Dhankhar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
World now realises our nation is on rise as never before, this rise is unstoppable; Bharat is defining global discourse: VP Dhankhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat
Advertisement