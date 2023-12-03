I had said BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on early trends.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-12-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 10:52 IST
- Country:
- India
I had said BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on early trends.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Advertisement