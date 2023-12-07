President Droupadi Murmu accepts resignations of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:52 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
