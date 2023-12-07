President Droupadi Murmu gives additional charge of Agriculture Ministry to Union minister Arjun Munda: Spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:55 IST
