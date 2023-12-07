Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje assigned additional charge of MoS in Ministry of Food Processing Industries: President's spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
