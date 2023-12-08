India's diverse heritage and rich culture attract entire world: PM Modi after inaugurating Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:56 IST
- Country:
- India
India's diverse heritage and rich culture attract entire world: PM Modi after inaugurating Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design
- PM Modi
- India
Advertisement