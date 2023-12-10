Next meeting of leaders of INDIA bloc to be held on December 19 in Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 19:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
