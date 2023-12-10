Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has invited BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai to form government: Raj Bhavan.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-12-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
