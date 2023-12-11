Those who say Article 370 is 'permanent' are insulting Constitution and Constituent Assembly: HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Those who say Article 370 is 'permanent' are insulting Constitution and Constituent Assembly: HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Constituent Assembly
- Article 370
- Constitution
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP unlikely to get Rajya Sabha majority by next year
Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow; to meet again at 11 am
DMRC to replace Smart Card with Open Loop National Common Mobility Cards: Centre informs Rajya Sabha
CPI (M) raises Silkyara tunnel incident in Rajya Sabha, demands fair inquiry
AGP MP brings up raising crude oil royalty to Assam in Rajya Sabha