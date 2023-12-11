J-K Constitution does not hold any validity after Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370 abrogation: HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
J-K Constitution does not hold any validity after Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370 abrogation: HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court's
- Article 370
- Rajya Sabha
- J-K Constitution
- HM Amit Shah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Article 370: CJI says recommendation of Constituent Assembly of J-K was not binding on president of India.
100 pc saturation of schemes being implemented in J-K post-abrogation of Article 370: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Article 370: CJI says principle of consultation and collaboration was not required to be followed for exercise of presidential power.
Reports of house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of SC verdict on Article 370 totally baseless: LG
Hope SC delivers verdict in favour of people of J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Article 370 petitions