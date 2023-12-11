Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha during Amit Shah's reply on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha during Amit Shah's reply on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Jammu
- Kashmir Reservation Amendment
Advertisement