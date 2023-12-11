Two crore tourists visited Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation, 100 film shoots have taken place, 3 theatres opened: Shah in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:19 IST
