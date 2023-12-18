Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 PM amid protests by opposition seeking reply from Union home minister on Parliament security breach.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 12:22 IST
India
- India
