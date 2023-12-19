At least 95 killed in magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwest China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces, state news agency says, reports AP.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2023 05:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 05:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
