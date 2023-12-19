West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name as INDIA bloc PM candidate: MDMK leader Vaiko.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name as INDIA bloc PM candidate: MDMK leader Vaiko.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi CM Arvind
- INDIA
- Vaiko
- Mallikarjun Kharge's
- Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages
INDIA bloc parliamentary leaders to meet in Kharge's chamber
India will soon be in top three best teams of Asia: Tom Joseph
Congress suffers setback in three Hindi heartland states, likely to face pressure from INDIA parties in seat talks
Congress suffers setback in three Hindi heartland states, likely to face pressure from INDIA parties in seat talks