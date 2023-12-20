We must channel our disappointment into positive drive for coming LS polls: Sonia Gandhi to party MPs at Cong Parliamentary Party meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 10:21 IST
- Country:
- India
