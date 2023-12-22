UN Security Council calls for speeding aid deliveries to desperate Gaza civilians but not for suspension of hostilities, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:51 IST
UN Security Council calls for speeding aid deliveries to desperate Gaza civilians but not for suspension of hostilities, reports AP.
