Merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto, that faced drone attack, inspected by Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team on its Mumbai arrival: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
