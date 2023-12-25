Analysis of area of attack, debris points to drone attack. Further forensic, technical analysis required: Navy officials on MV Chem Pluto.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:53 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
