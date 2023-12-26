India reach 208 for 8 before bad light and rain bring early stumps to opening day's play in first Test against South Africa in Centurion.
PTI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:26 IST
India reach 208 for 8 before bad light and rain bring early stumps to opening day's play in first Test against South Africa in Centurion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- South Africa
Advertisement