Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict, Gaza situation, Afghanistan and other issues with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:00 IST
