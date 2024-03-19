President Droupadi Murmu accepts resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 10:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
