Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan to discharge functions of Telangana Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan after Soundararajan's resignation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 10:18 IST
- Country:
- India
