Lok Sabha polls: BJP names 11 more candidates - B Mahtab from Cuttack, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana, Preneet Kaur from Patiala.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
