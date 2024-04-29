Representation Gap: SCs, STs, and OBCs Constitute 90% of Population, But Lack Representation in Corporate and Bureaucratic Sectors, Says Rahul Gandhi
90 pc of country's population comprises SCs, STs and OBCs, but has no representation in corporate sector and bureaucracy: Rahul Gandhi.
