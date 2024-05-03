Enforcement Directorate Attaches Assets Worth Rs 205 Crore in Money Laundering Case Involving Ex-Chhattisgarh IAS Officer Anil Tuteja and Others
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:47 IST
ED attaches assets worth Rs 205 cr of ex-Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Raipur mayor's brother, others in money laundering case.
