US military says it has completed a Gaza Strip pier project to bring in needed aid by sea as Israel-Hamas war rages on, reports AP.
PTI | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 11:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
US military says it has completed a Gaza Strip pier project to bring in needed aid by sea as Israel-Hamas war rages on, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza Strip
Advertisement