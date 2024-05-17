"PM Modi Warns: Congress Will Stop at Nothing for Survival – A Threat to Democracy?"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:13 IST
Intentions of Congress are dangerous; it can go to any extent for its survival: PM Modi at election rally in Mumbai.
