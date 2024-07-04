(Eds: Changes phrasing ) There does not appear to be much scope for alliance between Cong, AAP for assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Changes phrasing ) There does not appear to be much scope for alliance between Cong, AAP for assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena Demands 100 Seats in Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Shiv Sena Demands 100 Seats in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Preparations for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir have begun, says PM Narendra Modi in Srinagar.
ECI Commences Preparations for State Assembly Elections and UT of J&K Legislative Assembly Election
EC Kickstarts Preparation for State Assembly Elections