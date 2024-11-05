(Eds: Repeating with correction that a temporary structure, not a bridge, collapsed) 1 worker dead as temporary structure crashes at Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction site near Vasad village: Officials.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
