Developing countries' obligations depend on fulfilment of two important aspects -- climate finance and climate justice: India to ICJ.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Developing countries' obligations depend on fulfilment of two important aspects -- climate finance and climate justice: India to ICJ.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Democracy & Humanity: Modi's Call for Global Cooperation
Italy Navigates ICC Obligations on Netanyahu
Global Cooperation Needed to Combat Illicit Trafficking of Nuclear Material
SAREX-24: Strengthening Maritime Rescue through Global Cooperation
Climate finance by developed nations inadequate to meet developing countries' needs in adapting to, mitigating climate change: India to ICJ.