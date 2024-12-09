(Eds: Repeating after dropping extra word) Ten injured as civic transport body BEST's bus hits pedestrians, vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Repeating after dropping extra word) Ten injured as civic transport body BEST's bus hits pedestrians, vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribunal Grants Rs 26 Lakh Compensation for Road Accident Injuries
Injuries Force Pakistan Squad Shuffle for Final ODI Against Zimbabwe
Fire breaks out in 15-storey residential building in south Mumbai; no injuries: Civic officials. PTK KK NR
Newcastle's Striker Woes: Injuries Cast Shadow Over Season
Action-Packed Week: Triumphs, Injuries, and Controversies in Sports