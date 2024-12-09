(Eds: Repeating after dropping extra word) Three dead, 17 injured as civic transport body BEST's bus hits pedestrians, vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:52 IST
- Country:
- India
