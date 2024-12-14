Left Menu

(Eds: Corrects 330 to 303) No difference between present Modi govt with 240 seats and one which had 303: Union minister Amit Shah at 'Agenda Aaj Tak 2024'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:11 IST
(Eds: Corrects 330 to 303) No difference between present Modi govt with 240 seats and one which had 303: Union minister Amit Shah at 'Agenda Aaj Tak 2024'.
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: Corrects 330 to 303) No difference between present Modi govt with 240 seats and one which had 303: Union minister Amit Shah at 'Agenda Aaj Tak 2024'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024