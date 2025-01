(Eds: Correcting to say Sreejesh has been awarded Padma Bhushan, not Padma Shri ) Ex-hockey player P R Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan; former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya and cricketer R Ashwin get Padma Shri.

