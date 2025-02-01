Budget to initiate reforms in 6 domains -- taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power and regulatory reforms: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:13 IST
Budget to initiate reforms in 6 domains -- taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power and regulatory reforms: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger
China's Coal-Power Conundrum: Navigating Energy Demands Amidst Decarbonization Efforts
Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia
Copper Giants in Talks: Rio Tinto and Glencore Eye Mining Merger
Assam's Bold Financial Moves: Empowering Women and Securing State Employees